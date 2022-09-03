D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

