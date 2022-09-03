Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,996 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of MNST opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.