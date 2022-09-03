D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $90.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

