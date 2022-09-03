Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 27,196 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,196 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1,545.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 138,347 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

