TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.