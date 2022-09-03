Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,400 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Argan by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Argan by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $464.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.