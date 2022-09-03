Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,086,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.4 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.