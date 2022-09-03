PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PC Connection by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 50.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 16.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXN stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $94,591.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,081,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,048,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,170 shares of company stock valued at $947,501. 57.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

