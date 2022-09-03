Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 467.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of KFY opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

