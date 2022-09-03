Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $98.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $1,260,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $35,823,429.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

