Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.