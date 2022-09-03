Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 352,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.50. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

