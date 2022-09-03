Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 352,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SITC opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.50. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.