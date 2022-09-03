Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,336,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 95.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 229,942 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16,028.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 206,923 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 47.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 550,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 177,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $13,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

