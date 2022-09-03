Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 3,404 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 519,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Insider Activity at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,694,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $4,173,342.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,829 shares in the company, valued at $15,561,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at $24,694,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

HCCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of HCCI opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $758.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.