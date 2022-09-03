Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,007 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 320,093 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,699 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 106,198 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Shares of EA opened at $125.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.54. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

