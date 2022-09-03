ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

ECOM stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $422.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.76. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $49,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $429,815.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Read More

