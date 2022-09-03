Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 7,402 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.1 %

TITN stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.