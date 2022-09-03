Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 196.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 2.1 %

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Shares of RDY stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.