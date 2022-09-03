Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Activity

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,034.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQBK opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.74. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.21 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

