Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $11,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

