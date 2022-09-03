Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 139,247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,226.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 134,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $726.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.81 and a beta of 2.36. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.15%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

