iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 391.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 76,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EEM opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

