Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 150.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IRadimed by 46,818.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in IRadimed by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in IRadimed by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 54,311 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $32.37 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.