Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 9.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Caleres by 7.6% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at $15,967,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at $15,967,430.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,955 shares of company stock worth $2,215,512. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caleres Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $916.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Articles

