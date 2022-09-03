Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 34,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBIO shares. TheStreet downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Bertrand Loy bought 9,291 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,809.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 40,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,707.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bertrand Loy bought 9,291 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,809.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,651 shares of company stock valued at $234,345. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.42. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.