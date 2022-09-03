Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.88. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

