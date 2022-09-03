5,190 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 24.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $12,164,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Insider Activity

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

