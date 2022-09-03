FORA Capital LLC Invests $239,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 51.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 207,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TAK opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

