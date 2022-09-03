Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.