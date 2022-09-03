Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,695 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $428.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.61. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

