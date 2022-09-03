FORA Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.82 and a 12 month high of $221.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average of $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

SAFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

