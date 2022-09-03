FORA Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 45,256.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 49.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.84. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

