FORA Capital LLC Takes $235,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Brink’s by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brink’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Brink’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Brink’s Price Performance
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.
Brink’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brink’s (BCO)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.