FORA Capital LLC Takes $235,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Brink’s by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brink’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Brink’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Brink’s Price Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.29. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.