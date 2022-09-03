Ruffer LLP Purchases Shares of 6,072 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

