Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,827 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Daktronics by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,205,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 334,492 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 220,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Daktronics by 106.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 371,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 191,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a P/E ratio of 307.31 and a beta of 0.79. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

