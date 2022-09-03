FORA Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 76,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 52.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

CGI Price Performance

CGI Company Profile

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $78.03 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

