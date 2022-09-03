Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hexcel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 28.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

