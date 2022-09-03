2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

2U Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

2U Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.