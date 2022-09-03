PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $143,174,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 456,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 758,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 266,188 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.04.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.