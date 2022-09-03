Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $24,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,620,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $136.19.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,567. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

