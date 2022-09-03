Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $274.01 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $248.63 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.