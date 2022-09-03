Bank of Montreal Can Has $26.05 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $26,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,309,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,027,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,450,000 after buying an additional 648,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,439,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $82,872,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

