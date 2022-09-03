Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,709 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

