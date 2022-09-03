Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Pentair worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 75,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

