Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,238 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOMD stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

