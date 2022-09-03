Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 185,761 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185,761 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $225.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.48 and its 200 day moving average is $252.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

