Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $632,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BTI opened at $39.66 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

