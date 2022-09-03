AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after buying an additional 3,108,330 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 591,755 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,046,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,002,000 after purchasing an additional 427,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 925,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,346,000 after buying an additional 391,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $22.65 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

