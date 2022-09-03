Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

