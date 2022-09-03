Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 40,128 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after buying an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,464,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,196,000 after acquiring an additional 486,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 621,339 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,426,000 after purchasing an additional 544,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $13.08 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

